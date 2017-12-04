Who needs that fancy new Assassin’s Creed game? Ubisoft is giving away Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and World in Conflict on the PC this month. You just need an Ubisoft account.

World in Conflict is available first. The 2007 real-time strategy game is downloadable for free from December 4 (aka today) until December 11. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag will then be available from December 11 to December 18.

Black Flag is one of Assassin’s Creed’s best installments. The open-world game released in 2013. It focuses on pirates and has you controlling your own ship as you sail the sea and attack other vessels. It has sold over 11 million copies.

World in Conflict is from Massive Entertainment, which created Ubisoft’s online game The Division. Ubisoft is giving away the Complete Edition of the Cold War strategy game, which includes the Soviet Assault single-player expansion.