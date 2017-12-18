Dragon Ball Fighterz is coming out for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on January 28, but you can try out the new fighter a bit before that for free.

Bandai Namco announced today that Dragon Ball Fighterz will have an open beta starting on January 14 at 12 a.m. Pacific until January 16 at 12 a.m. Pacific. If your preorder the fighting game, you’ll get early access to the testing on January 13 at 12 a.m. Pacific.

Betas give studios a chance to test a game before release, but they also work as a demo. People can try the fighter out for free and then potentially like it enough to buy it.

Arc System Works is creating Dragon Ball Fighterz. The studio specializes in 2D fighting games like Guilty Gear, BlazBlue, and Persona 4 Arena. The company is also working on BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, a crossover game featuring characters from its different franchises and the anime-style web series RWBY.

We were impressed enough with Dragon Ball Fighterz at the Electronic Entertainment Expo to give it the Epic Games Unreal Engine Award for Eye Candy.