Bandai Namco announced today that Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus is coming out for Nintendo Switch on February 22.

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 came out for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2016. The spinoff series features faster Pac-Man gameplay and a neon-glowing art style. This Switch “Plus” version includes a new two-player co-op mode. You can use a single Joy-Con to control the game, so two people can easily play together.

Bandai Namco has been slow to support the Switch. A port of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has been its biggest release on the system. But the Switch has been a big success since launching in March, selling over 10 million consoles. And Pac-Man coming over to the system is a sign of greater commitment from Bandai Namco.

Pac-Man has been one of the biggest icons in gaming since debuting in arcades in 1980. The arcade game and its sequels have guzzled up quarters since then, and console games have sold millions of copies. Pac-Man is also a gaming powerhouse in the merchandise world, with Pac-Man Fever in the ’80s leading to toys, cartoons, and even disco albums.