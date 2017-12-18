Update: Sony has addressed the problem, and everything is working as normal.

Your PlayStation 4 may encounter errors today as the PlayStation Network is experiencing connectivity issues. Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that PSN is going through an outage, and it says it has engineers working on getting it fixed.

PSN is only down for some, but the affected people will have trouble launching online multiplayer games that require a constant connection, but it will likely also prevent many primarily single-player games from launching as well. This is keeping players from booting up Call of Duty: WWII, Star Wars: Battlefront II, and Destiny 2. But you may also have difficulty getting video services like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon to boot up as well.

Sony updated its status site to acknowledge the problems at 3:31 p.m. Pacific time.

“Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” reads the network service status. “And we thank you for your patience.”

Sony has done a lot of work to improve the reliability of PSN’s servers since a targeted cyber attack took the platform offline for a week during Christmas 2014. The network rarely has widespread outages these days, but they do still happen. Microsoft’s Xbox Live also occasionally goes down — although that company claims it has the most reliable online gaming service.

But when Xbox Live goes down, it has to worry about pissing off Snoop Dogg, which is not something Sony’s engineers have to concern themselves with.