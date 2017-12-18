When developer Radiant Entertainment announced that Riot Games had acquired it last year, the studio also revealed that it was shuttering its indie fighting game, Rising Thunder. But in a Reddit post today, Radiant unveiled Rising Thunder: Community Edition, a free, open-source version of the game that will be available in January 2018 for PC.

Before Radiant put the project on pause, it had released a free alpha build of Rising Thunder. The open-source version will be similar to that, though it will also include a few new features, such as local multiplayer and what the developer is calling “quality of life improvements.” The team will also roll out a server with basic matchmaking and a limited set of features. The source code for that will also be available for anyone who would like to modify it.

Rising Thunder’s defining trait was its simplified controls, which Radiant designed to make its fighter more accessible to a wider audience. The team is working on another game, but Riot hasn’t revealed any details yet.