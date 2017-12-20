Presented by Intel

Universal Studios is no stranger to horror movies. So it makes sense that the creators of a virtual reality horror game happen to work on the studio lot. And recently, VRWERX managing partners Alex Barder and Russell Naftal invited us to their office to find out what it takes to build thrilling VR games.

Sandwiched between the sound stages for Steve Harvey and The Voice is virtual reality developer VRWERX. Earlier this year, the company released Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul (for PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive), which tells an original story based on Paramount’s wildly successful horror movie franchise. The Lost Soul combines scripted storytelling with randomized scares to deliver a truly terrifying experience for anyone brave enough to enter its virtual haunted house.

Watch the video below to hear more about the making of The Lost Soul, as well as hints about the company’s next project.

