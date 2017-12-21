One of the PC’s best strategy game series is now available for iPad. You can buy Civilization VI in the iOS App Store for $30 until January 4. That is a limited discount on what will be its usual $60 price.

Civilization VI came out for PC on October 21, 2016. The game has sold more than 8 million copies. But the requirements are hefty: Civilization VI requires iOS 11 on an iPad Air 2, iPad 2017, or any iPad Pro. The iOS version does not include any expansion content. If you want to just try the iPad version, you can play the first 60 turns of the game for free.

Civilization has been available on mobile before, but via the Revolution spinoff series, a stripped-down, cartoony take on Civ. This is the first time the main series has been available on iPad.