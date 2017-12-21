Death Coming, a game that has you playing as the grim reaper, has sold over 100,000 copies since launching for Steam on November 6.

Death Coming is a non-linear puzzle game that has you setting up deaths so you can collect souls. It might sound dark, but the cute visuals give the whole thing a more whimsical flair.

Chinese indie developer Next Studio created Death Coming. The game released for Steam on November 6 as an Early Access title. Due to a mix-up, Death Coming left Early Access prematurely, so Next Studio went ahead and made the full release live on November 29.

“The reception we received from fans and critics alike has been overwhelming,” Next Studio noted in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We’ve put our hearts and souls into Death Coming, and we couldn’t be happier with our first release on Steam. If this is the reaction from our first game, we can’t wait to show you what we have in store for the future!”