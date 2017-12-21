Utomik announced today that its PC game subscription service is coming out of beta. In early 2018, people will be able to sign up for $8 per month for unlimited access to its cloud-based library. Those who sign up while it’s still in open beta will get some perks. New subscribers will pay $6 per month for the first year of their subscription, while those who are already members will be grandfathered into a $6 per month plan for life.

Utomik first started in 2014, and in the intervening years, it’s steadily improved its service. When it launched its open beta in February 2016, it had 145 games. It now has 680. In addition to its single-player subscription plan, Utomik currently also offers a family plan for $10 per month, which will likely be a higher price when it’s out of beta. This plan enables up to four players to use the same account to browse its library and stream games.

Other services, like Jump, focus on a very small collection of indie game titles so that players don’t feel overwhelmed by choices. Utomik, on the other hand, seems to be focusing more on getting more new titles so that its players can pick from a smorgasbord of games, including older triple-A titles like Volition’s Saints Row: The Third.

In October, it added its first launch day title, Neckbolt Games’s Yono and the Celestial Elephants, which debuted simultaneously on Utomik’s platform, the Nintendo Switch, and Valve’s PC game platform Steam. And it’s currently looking to add more launch day titles to make its service appealing to folks who want to play the newest games.