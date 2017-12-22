This week, Travis and Stewart discuss the latest in VR experiences, including a VR vacation simulator — or VRacation simulator, if you like Travis’ made-up words.

They also discuss VR’s marketing problem and European standards for watching ads in VR. Yep, it’s a VR fest this week.

Speaking of emerging technologies, the duo then interview Nirmal Mehta, who schools us in everything new and exciting just in time for us to take a short holiday break and head into the exciting technologies that lie ahead in 2018.

Resources mentioned in the episode

CES 2018 Event | Travis Wright will be speaking in 2018

VR Vacation | Owlchemy Labs

Gaze-At-Ratio | Consumers in VR

VR’s marketing conundrum | WebVR

Immersive Portal | Booz Allen

Ocean Lens | Booz Allen Project

Machine Intelligence | Responsibly unlocking the potential of machine intelligence

Contact Nirmal Mehta: @normalfaults on Twitter, and on LinkedIn

Next week on VB Engage

Tune in next year for the next episode of VB Engage! We kick off the year with a great chat with Shira Lazar of What’s Trending and other video creation fame! It’s a great conversation. Until then, happy holidays and have a great 2018!

If you missed last week’s episode

Last week, Stewart and Travis interviewed Mike Wikan, a legendary video game creator. We chat with Mike about the future of emerging technologies, what they’re going to mean for our daily lives, and how organizations, businesses, and governments will be affected.

Listen to episode 78.

Thanks for tuning in to VB Engage!

If you enjoy the show, please give it a quick rating or review it on your favorite podcast platform. Just search for VB Engage, and we’ll appear.

And big thanks to our sponsor, Booz Allen, for helping bring this episode of VB Engage to our listeners. Booz Allen is at the forefront of strategy and technology with experiential, immersive technologies. Get immersed at www.boozallen.com/immersive and on Twitter @boozdatascience, #beanywhere.