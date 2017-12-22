Tired of Christmas music? I mean, I’m not, but not everyone can be as jolly as me. Either way, we can all use more Pokémon music in our lives (and it’s slightly more acceptable to listen to after December 25).

Materia Collective has released a new album featuring arrangements of songs from the original Pokémon games. This is a licensed effort, and all profits will go to Child’s Play, a charity that provides games and toys to kids in hospitals.

You can find the album on iTunes, Bandcamp, and Spotify. The songs are framed around a narrative based on the story from the games.

“I hold the original generation of games in high regard for all of the wonderful memories and friendships that were born from playing them,” notes fan community Shinesparkers creator Darren Kerwin. Shinesparkers produced the album. “Harmony of a Champion is an opportunity to experience the story of Red and his journey from a 10-year-old boy who grew up in Pallet Town to becoming a Pokémon Champion, through the inclusion of sound design across the album to add narrative and express the story more effectively.”