Merry Christmas, friends! It’s December 25, and I’ve suspended my war on Christmas to observe this day and receive presents. I’ve also decided to spend the next year creating a new war on Boxing Day, so enjoy a year off in 2018, Santa.

But speaking of presents, we’ve got something for you! The GamesBeat crew got together to record a week of podcasts talking about the last year. In this episode, we’ve got our “Non-Awards.” These are the categories we each make up to talk about something that may not fit into the other awards.

Enjoy!

Listen to the audio version right here:

