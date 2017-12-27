Your PlayStation Plus subscription is giving you access to some big games in January. Here are the free titles coming Sony’s premium gaming service in January for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 (yup, it still gets some), and Vita (yup, it also still gets some).

PlayStation 4

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Image Credit: Square Enix

This first-person shooter/role-playing game came out last year, so it’s a relatively recent triple-A experience. Mankind Divided has you sneaking, hacking, and shooting your way through a futuristic world.

Batman: The Telltale Series

Image Credit: Telltale

Batman’s first episodic series from Telltale has you controlling Bruce Wayne and his costumed alter ego. As with most Telltale games, your choices always have consequences.

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (also works on Vita)

This is a Japanese visual novel set in a dystopian future that has a bit of a Minority Report flair to it.

Uncanny Valley (also works on Vita)

Uncanny Valley is a 2D survival horror game that focuses on puzzles.

PlayStation 3

Sacred 3

This is a top-down hack-and-slash brawler. Sacred 3 supports up to four players.

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 is a classic-style adventure game, where you have to solve puzzles and talk to other characters in order to advance the story.