Your PlayStation Plus subscription is giving you access to some big games in January. Here are the free titles coming Sony’s premium gaming service in January for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 (yup, it still gets some), and Vita (yup, it also still gets some).
PlayStation 4
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
This first-person shooter/role-playing game came out last year, so it’s a relatively recent triple-A experience. Mankind Divided has you sneaking, hacking, and shooting your way through a futuristic world.
Batman: The Telltale Series
Batman’s first episodic series from Telltale has you controlling Bruce Wayne and his costumed alter ego. As with most Telltale games, your choices always have consequences.
Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (also works on Vita)
This is a Japanese visual novel set in a dystopian future that has a bit of a Minority Report flair to it.
Uncanny Valley (also works on Vita)
Uncanny Valley is a 2D survival horror game that focuses on puzzles.
PlayStation 3
Sacred 3
This is a top-down hack-and-slash brawler. Sacred 3 supports up to four players.
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 is a classic-style adventure game, where you have to solve puzzles and talk to other characters in order to advance the story.