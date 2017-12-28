Let’s keep this train rolling!

We’re back for part 4 of the GamesBeat Rewind 2017 game of the year podcast spectacular. Join us, won’t you? Here are our categories:

  • 2017 was the year of …
  • Best New Character
  • Most Beautiful Game

