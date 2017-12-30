I loved Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. I’m just not sure what to call it.

Naughty Dog planned for the this PlayStation 4 adventure to be downloadable content for 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. But the project’s scale grew, and The Lost Legacy turned into a standalone experience. It’s kind of a sequel, kind of a continuation of Uncharted 4. It’s hard to categorize.

But it’s great. The Lost Legacy features the same thrilling combination of climbing, exploring, and shooting as Uncharted 4. But it gives the franchise a new perspective by focusing on Chloe, a female adventurer with a multicultural heritage, instead of usual series hero Nathan Drake.

The Lost Legacy also experimented with a section that focused on a large, open map. Most of Uncharted has featured linear levels, so it was a nice way to make this entry feel different. I was surprised how easily the Uncharted formula worked in this more open-world setting. I have always defended the series’ linear nature, but The Lost Legacy now has me wondering what larger open-world Uncharted game could be like.

The Lost Legacy isn’t as long as a normal Uncharted, but it also wasn’t as short as I was anticipating. Again, its length puts it in this awkward place: not quite long enough to easily categorize as a full-blown entry in the series, but not short enough to compare to most DLC campaigns. But whatever it is, The Lost Legacy is one of 2017’s best gaming experiences.