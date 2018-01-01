“The Simpsons” has had a lot of great moments, but my favorite came when Principal Skinner hosted Superintendent Chalmers for lunch and hell broke loose.

Now this segment has become something of a meme, with YouTubers trying to outdo each other by making the scene even more ridiculous by doing things like turning it into a Guitar Hero track. But YouTube user Adam Davidson has created the best shit post with his Metal Gear Solid effort.

I lost it when the video cut to the grainy, letter-boxed live action footage. Nothing screams “Metal Gear Solid” more than that.