The Cree will become one of their new playable factions in Civilization VI: Rise and Fall, the first expansion for the PC strategy game. Rise and Fall is coming out on February 6.

The majority of the Native North Americans live Canada. Poundmaker, who was chief of the Cree in the the late 18th century, serves as the civilization’s leader in the game. The Cree get the unique unit the Okihtcitaw, strong warriors and scouts that you can use early in the game. The Mekewap, a unique structure, can give them production, gold, food, and resource benefits. Poundmaker’s unique leader ability gives him increased shared visibility from allies.

Poundmaker is one of nine new leaders that are coming with the expansion.