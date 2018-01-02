In a new developer update released today, Overwatch lead Jeff Kaplan talked about some of the additions coming to the team based shooter in 2018.

Overwatch launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in May 2015 and has reached 35 million players. A regular release of new content, including maps, heroes, and seasonal events, have kept players engaged (and buying loot boxes for cosmetic items).

In 2018, Kaplan noted that the Chinese New Year, Uprising, and Anniversary events will be expanded this year with more content. Blizzard will also add new cosmetic items that will be available in the base loot boxes, so you’ll be able to hunt down new costumes, sprays, and more outside of special events.

Kaplan also promised that the game’s next map, Blizzard World, would be ready. Blizzard is also working on Overwatch’s 27th hero. The last one, the healer Moira, came out in November.