Terminus Adds Marketing Analytics and Multi-Touch Attribution to Build Modern B2B Platform for Executing and Measuring Go-to-Market Initiatives

Terminus, the leader of the account-based marketing (ABM) movement, today announced that it has acquired BrightFunnel, the pioneer in B2B marketing analytics and attribution. The acquisition accelerates Terminus’ vision of building a platform that unifies B2B go-to-market teams as they create, measure, and operationalize account engagement in support of efficient growth and exceptional buyer experiences. Terminus is proud to welcome 40 new “Terminators,” who will continue to be based in the office BrightFunnel established in the heart of San Francisco.

“We are excited to help solve one of the top challenges our customers face – how to measure and optimize the impact of marketing and sales initiatives on revenue,” said Eric Spett, CEO and co-founder of Terminus. “Our customers want to understand the influence of campaigns throughout the buyer’s journey, create a 360-degree view of engagement that supports one revenue team, and close the loop on measuring account-based marketing and advertising. Together, Terminus and BrightFunnel deliver best-in-class account-based execution and B2B analytics for today’s unified revenue team.”

The Terminus ABM platform is used by marketing teams at more than 400 companies to orchestrate account-based advertising, operationalize account web engagement, and report on target account progression through the funnel. BrightFunnel helps nearly 100 companies connect marketing to revenue through market-leading B2B analytics, including AI-powered multi-touch attribution, account-based measurement, and revenue funnel analytics.

The combined solution will help customers execute and measure go-to-market initiatives, whether they are account-based or a mix of ABM and inbound.

“Terminus and BrightFunnel are essential tools for efficiently growing a business,” said Chris Mann, CEO of BrightFunnel. “These products should be at the foundation of every modern B2B marketing tech stack. I’m thrilled for our customers, who will have the best-in-class solution that both creates account engagement and delivers deep intelligence into contact activity, account activity, and which marketing programs drive revenue.”

“The BrightFunnel acquisition accelerates our product vision by at least two years,” said Bryan Brown, chief product officer of Terminus. “We are adding more engineers to support the combined vision of making marketing analytics and attribution more accessible to all B2B teams, and more focused on account-based practices as we continue to build Terminus, the most widely used ABM platform.”

Since the launch of its ABM platform in 2015, Terminus has experienced incredible growth and has been recognized as Atlanta’s fastest-growing software company and the #1 account-based execution software on G2 Crowd. Terminus has scaled from three co-founders to more than 150 full-time “Terminators.” The company has been named one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces in America by Inc. Magazine, the #1 Best Place to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, and #1 in Employee Appreciation by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Additionally, Sangram Vajre, CMO and co-founder of Terminus, has spearheaded the ABM community’s growth through the #FlipMyFunnel movement and by authoring the first-ever book on ABM.

To learn more about the Terminus acquisition of BrightFunnel, read Terminus CEO Eric Spett’s blog post here.

About Terminus

Terminus is the leading account-based marketing (ABM) platform that enables B2B marketers to target key accounts, engage decision-makers, and accelerate marketing and sales pipeline velocity at scale. Enterprise and fast-growing companies such as Salesforce, NetSuite, Rosetta Stone, and Pendo use Terminus to increase awareness and engagement with their most valuable accounts. For more information, visit www.terminus.com.

About BrightFunnel

BrightFunnel is the pioneer of B2B marketing analytics and attribution, offering revenue intelligence for marketers that is powered by its patent-pending multi-touch attribution platform. Companies such as Cloudera, Concur, Equinix, and Ellie Mae use BrightFunnel to connect marketing to revenue. For more information, visit www.brightfunnel.com.

