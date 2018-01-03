Nexon America announced today that Hyper Universe will be leaving Early Access and will officially launch for Steam on January 17. The game will be free-to-play.

Hyper Universe is a team-based 2D brawler that borrows elements from multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBAs), like bases and character progression. It has two teams of four players battling on side-scrolling levels as they beat up computer-controller enemies and the other team. It’s similar to 2012’s Awesomenauts, another 2D MOBA. Hyper Universe has been in Early Access since August. Long testing periods are important for games like this that have to balance multiple characters. Hyper Universe is launching with 41 characters.

Hyper Universe the debut game from Cwavesoft, a Seoul developer founded in 2013.

“Since releasing through Steam’s Early Access program this past August, the development team carefully reviewed all player feedback, implementing wide-ranging gameplay changes,” said Jungsoo Lee, general manager of Nexon America, in a press release sent to GamesBeat.