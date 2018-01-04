Nintendo revealed today that its Switch hybrid home-portable console is now the fastest-selling system in the U.S. ever after 10 months on the market.

The Japanese company has sold more than 4.8 million systems in the States since launching in March. That tops the previous record holder, Nintendo’s Wii, which was at just over 4 million after 10 months.

Worldwide, the Switch has sold over 10 million consoles. This is a big rebound for the Japanese gaming giant, with its last system, the disappointing Wii U, only selling 13.56 million consoles during its entire life, according to Nintendo.

“Fans across the country have experienced the joy of playing their favorite games at home or on the go,” said Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America’s president and chief operating officer, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond.”

The Switch was home to our two top games of the year in 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (which took top honors) and Super Mario Odyssey. The system has also attracted indie hits like Stardew Valley and Shovel Knight, and third-party games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Doom have also been coming to the Switch.