New alliance gives thousands of organizations the opportunity to engage stakeholders in issue advocacy to further their causes and missions

Phone2Action, a digital advocacy platform that connects citizens to lawmakers, and Community Brands, a technology-driven company that delivers purpose-built solutions to the world’s leading associations and nonprofits, have joined forces to offer digital advocacy capabilities to cause-based organizations. Community Brands will now provide to its customers Phone2Action’s digital advocacy platform under the name Community Brands Advocacy.

“Community Brands continues to be at the forefront of identifying-and providing-the software and technology tools that bring value to associations and nonprofits,” said Jeb Ory, CEO, Phone2Action. “We are honored to be working with such a well-respected technology leader, and look forward to helping their customers make a difference through digital advocacy.”

Phone2Action’s digital advocacy platform provides organizations with a portal from which they can create, launch and share advocacy campaigns using email, text, Facebook, Twitter and mobile devices. Once the campaign has been shared, stakeholders click on a campaign link, enter their address and ZIP code to identify the correct elected officials, then click a button to immediately send their lawmakers-at the local, state and Federal level-messages using social media, email or their phone.

Association and nonprofit customers that deploy the Phone2Action platform drive high levels of user engagement, receive heightened cause-visibility over social media, and win their issues more than 69% of the time.

Under the partnership, Community Brands customers who use the YourMembership association management software, and everyone with a YourMembership account, will be able to access the Community Brands Advocacy technology when it’s added to their accounts.

“Advocacy is extremely important to associations and nonprofits, as it not only leads to changes in legislation, but also drives member and donor engagement,” said Melea Guilbault, Vice President, Channels & Partners, Community Brands. “Because Phone2Action has been a long-time partner of YourMembership, we have already built and implemented a baseline integration, and many of our customers are realizing the benefits of using advocacy campaigns to engage their members and donors to further their causes and missions. We look forward to providing this useful and valuable product to all our customers.”

Phone2Action is the digital advocacy platform of choice for the world’s most admired association and nonprofit customers, including the American Heart Association, the Consumer Technology Association and the American Nurses Association.

