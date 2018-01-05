Friendship ended with 2017. Now 2018 is my best friend, and it’s time to look at its games. On this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, we pick out the five biggest upcoming releases that you should get excited about.

Hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti also talk about their holiday break and getting the flu before diving into the news. While they were traveling or sick, it turns out that the chips that power all of our computing devices are trying to sell our personal information on the dark web … or something.

Games discussed include:

Super Mario Odyssey

Tiny Metal

Bridge Constructor Portal

Destiny 2

World of Warcraft

Talk to you next time, kiddos.