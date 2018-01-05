Digital Dreams Entertainment LLC announced today that Mutant Football League is launching for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 19.

The unique take on digital football came out for PC via Steam in October. It only has under 10,000 players on that platform, according to SteamSpy, but expanding to consoles could expose the game to a larger audience.

Mutant Football League received $138,092 in crowdfunding on Kickstarter in March 2017.

The game is a spiritual successor to the original Mutant Football League, which came out for the Sega Genesis in 1993. It was an arcade-style football game that focused on ridiculous characters and violence.