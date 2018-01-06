On this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, we determined the games you need to look forward to for the rest of the year. We have spoken, and so it is written!

Enjoy this list of the only games you are legally permitted to anticipate until 2019. You can listen to the audio version of the podcast right here:

5. Sea of Thieves

Platform: PC, Xbox One

Release date: March 20

One of Microsoft’s biggest upcoming games is Sea of Thieves from developer Rare. It is a persistent pirate simulator that has players working online with other people to take on quests and fighting for control of the treacherous water. We’ve tried it a couple times now and it’s starting to come together in a really exciting way.

4. The Last of Us: Part II

Platform: PlayStation 4

Release date: Possibly late 2018

Naughty Dog is one of the best developers producing single-player cinematic experiences, and it is following up its big PlayStation 3 hit The Last of Us with a sequel on PlayStation 4. We don’t know much about it yet, but it looks violent and harrowing.

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Release date: Spring

Rockstar hasn’t released a new game since 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V. It has spent the intervening years releasing new content for its GTA Online game and making Red Dead Redemption II. This tells the story of the outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang and their adventures in the Wild West.

2. Kingdom Hearts 3

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Release date: … 2018. Or so they say.

Kingdom Hearts is allegedly a good game series (hi, Jeff here!). I finally played the original about a year and a half ago, and I hated it. It was bizarre, boring, and pointless. But Mike claims that these are actually not bad and he is very excited about Kingdom Hearts 3, and everyone is deeply flawed. Also, are we sure this is coming out in 2018?

1. God of War

Platform: PlayStation 4

Release date: 2018

The last time Sony gave fans an opportunity to anticipate a God of War, it was God of War: Ascension for PlayStation 3. That’s something no one cared about. Now, the series is getting a “requel” — one of those reboot sequels that is popular with movies right now — and it looks fantastic. Kratos has retired and is raising a kid, and you get to spend the whole time guiding the child through a world of monstrous Nordic gods.

It looks like a hell of an experience that expertly straddles the massive scale of God of War fights with an intimate story about a man and his beard … and his child.