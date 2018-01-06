Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week, Acer today unveiled three new laptops in its Windows 10 lineups: Swift 7, Nitro 5, and Spin 3. The company also added a new Chromebook 11, and revealed U.S. availability for the previously-announced Switch 7 Black Edition and Predator Orion 9000 Series. All the devices are slated to ship in the first half of the year.

Acer barely makes the top 5 list of PC makers, depending on who you ask. Its CES 2018 lineup is unlikely to change that, but you should still skim what’s new to see if anything catches your eye.

Swift 7

Acer claims this year’s Swift 7 (SF714-51) is “the thinnest computer in the world” with a thickness of 8.98mm (0.35-inches). The company says its assertion is based on its own internal survey conducted on January 8, 2018, of “competing clamshell laptop designs available on the market” running Windows or OS X. If slimness is your prime concern, the tradeoff is you can’t get 8th-generation Intel Core processors — the Swift 7 is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. It does, however, offer integrated 4G LTE connectivity, a 14-inch Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen with Full HD resolution, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Swift 7 (SF714-51) starts at $1,699 and ships in March 2018.

Nitro 5

Acer’s Nitro 5, its casual gamer 15.6-inch laptop, has been updated (AN515-42) to include AMD Radeon RX560 graphics, the latest AMD Ryzen mobile processors, Nitro Sense GPU/CPU monitoring software, and faster DDR4 RAM. The included NitroSense software is supposed to offer real-time metrics for monitoring the GPU and CPU. Acer didn’t provide a battery life expectation, so don’t expect anything amazing.

The Nitro 5 (AN515-42) starts at $799 and ships in May 2018.

Spin 3

Acer’s Spin 3 laptop line, its cheapest Windows 10 option, has been updated to support 8th-generation Intel Core processors. Previously only offered with a 15.6-inch display, the Spin 3 now has a 14-inch Full HD display option. Acer promises up to 12 hours of battery life.

The Spin 3 (SP314-51) starts at $599 and ships in February 2018.

Chromebook 11

Acer’s Chromebook 11 has a new model (CB311-8HT/CB311-8H) with up to 10 hours of battery life, fanless design, and two USB 3.1 Type C ports. There’s a touch (CB311-8HT) and non-touch (CB311-8H) version, with both supporting Android apps via the Google Play store.

The Chromebook 11 (CB311-8HT/CB311-8H) starts at $249 and ships in April 2018.

Switch 7 Black Edition and Predator Orion 9000 Series

These two were both unveiled at IFA 2017 in August 2017 but sans U.S. pricing. The Acer Switch 7 Black Edition (SW713-51), which the company describes as the world’s first fanless 2-in-1 laptop with discrete graphics, starts at $1,699 and will be available later this month. The Acer Predator Orion 9000 series of gaming rigs sport at $1,999 and ship in February 2018.

Acer’s strategy this year appears to be a continued focus on cheap laptops and a renewed push to sway gamers. We’ll be tracking to see if it pays off.