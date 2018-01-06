Oculus promised that its new standalone headset, Oculus Go, would be here in early 2018 and, well, it’s early 2018. While we don’t have official details on the headset’s launch just yet, an FCC listing for it does hint at something interesting.

The listing, first spotted by German site Mobielkopen, lists two models for Oculus Go, which are said to be ‘identical’ down to one key feature: memory. The first model, MH-A32 has 32GB of memory while the other, MH-A64 doubles that up to 64GB. In other words, the only difference is that you’ll be able to store more games and apps on the latter model. We don’t yet know if Go will feature expandable memory via SD card.

We’ve reached out to Oculus to ask if the company does indeed plan to launch two versions of the device. The other good news is that the FCC’s listing means Go has been approved for sale, not that we were expecting it not to be.

If true then you can expect the 32GB version to be the model with the $199 price point announced at Oculus Connect last year, like the 64GB version priced slightly higher.

Oculus Go offers three degrees of three (3DOF) tracking, allowing users to look around and tilt their head in a VR environment like the Gear VR, but not physically move it through virtual space as seen with the Oculus Rift. The kit’s launch line-up will consist of the best content from the past three years of Gear VR releases and Gear developers will be able to release their current projects on the platform too. Experiences are controlled with a 3DOF motion controller.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2017