Samsung is going after Google and Microsoft with a new display that aims to help people work together more effectively. The Flip is a digital whiteboard that connects to a wide variety of devices and provides users with a collaboration space where they can discuss and share ideas.

It’s similar to the Microsoft Surface Hub and Google Jamboard, large displays that serve similar purposes in the workplace. All three companies see a future in which large touchscreens are the centerpiece of meeting rooms, replacing projectors, televisions, and old-fashioned whiteboards.

What sets the Flip apart from its competitors is that its screen is mounted on a rotating hinge that lets users turn the display 90 degrees into either a horizontal or vertical orientation for optimal presentation of the information being shown.

The Flip will connect to other Samsung devices, allowing people to project their phones to the display and control the contents of a smartphone by tapping the larger screen. It also has an HDMI input that makes it possible to connect for computer software collaboration.

Shipping dates and pricing details are still unavailable.

Today’s launch was part of Samsung’s First Look event at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The company showed off a smorgasbord of different displays, including a massive 146-inch television called The Wall, and new 8K displays that use artificial intelligence to upscale lower-resolution content.