HTC announced today at a press event ahead of this week’s Consumer Electronics Show that it’s launching a new browsing experience for its Viveport VR storefront. It’s also rolling out an update for its VR media player Vive Video, including an integration with the video-hosting site Vimeo. Both are available immediately.

Viveport VR riffs on HTC’s Viveport subscription service, which enables users to pay $7 per month for access to five VR titles. It’s a virtual storefront, and in the new version today, users can browse and access room-scale previews of titles. This offers a quick way for users to check out games and other VR experiences without having to commit to purchasing or downloading it.

Similarly, Vive Video is getting user interface improvements. The update will feature a mini browser that enables users to simultaneously watch a video while also browsing for other titles. Its integration with Vimeo means that users will have access to a large library of content, including 360-degree videos.

The updates are arriving ahead of HTC’s new Vive Pro headset and Wireless Adaptor, which will enable folks to use the Vive and Vive Pro without cables.