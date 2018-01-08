Kingston’s gaming brand is growing its product offerings with a new wireless audio headset and new versions of its keyboard and mouse with RGB LED lighting. The HyperX Cloud Flight wireless headset goes on sale this month for $160. The company’s Alloy Elite RGB keyboard will is also going on sale this month for $170. The Puslefire Surge RGB mouse will follow in the second quarter of this year for $70.

The HyperX Cloud Flight is the latest entry in the acclaimed Cloud line, and it is the first time the company is selling a wireless headset. It works with PCs and PlayStation 4 over a 2.4 GHz connection, or you can use it with anything with an optional 3.5mm audio cable. I’ve spent some time with the Cloud Flight, and so far I’m really impressed with its long battery life. It sounds great with impressive bass and little distortion, but it also can last around 30 hours before needing a recharge.

The Alloy Elite RGB is the latest evolution of the Alloy keyboard that HyperX introduced in 2016. Like those devices, it uses Cherry MX mechanical key switches for reliable, satisfying key-clicking action. The big difference with the Alloy Elite RGB is that HyperX is finally debuting its solution for multi-color LED lighting. It is even launching new DDR4 RAM for PCs that have infrared blasters that help sync up the various HyperX RGB LEDs for a more coordinated light show.

Previously, however, HyperX devices only had red LED illumination, but the company has spent a lot of time getting the lights and software ready for consumers. When I spoke to HyperX about this, it said it knows that some people want to just plug in their devices and start playing without ever installing some new background app. HyperX products have always served that audience well. But the standard for RGB LED on PCs has expanded to the point that other people expect to have a lot of control over how this works, that requires software. And HyperX wanted to ensure its program minimizes inconveniences.

We’ll see how that works soon as the Alloy Elite RGB begins shipping, but you now have more options than ever to turn your PC rig into the technicolor dance hall of your gaming dreams.