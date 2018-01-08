As more developers consider diversity as an important factor in hiring, the more of these game makers believe that publishers aren’t doing enough to facilitate diverse hiring practices, according to an International Game Developers Association survey. Fewer IGDA respondents say that companies are doing enough to promote diversity than in 2016. Those same survey takers also revealed that they expect high turnover to continue in the game-creation business.

The IGDA survey found that 81 percent of developers believe that diversity in their workplace is either “very” or “somewhat” important. That’s up from 78 percent in 2016 and 63 percent in 2015.

“Slightly less than half of respondents, 42 percent, feel the game industry had increased diversity over the past two years, a decrease from 47 percent in 2016,” reads the results of the survey. “Twenty-one percent of respondents said the industry should focus on ‘more diversity in game content’ to ensure future growth and success. That’s the second most selected option after ‘advancement in game design’ at 22 percent when developers were asked what the industry needed to do to succeed in the future.”

At the same time, those developers aren’t seeing that desire for diversity reflected by the companies they work for. Even if companies have diversity and equality programs, more than half of respondents said that their employers did not adequately enforce those policies.

While diversity is an issue, job security is also weighing on the minds of developers.

Nearly two out of every five developers (39 percent) expect they will remain with their current employer for 3 years or less. And yeah, crunch is still a thing for 51 percent of developers with 14 percent reporting 70-hour weeks during certain crunch periods.

“We’re seeing high rates of turnover and concerns about job stability,” IGDA executive director Jen MacLean said. “Combined with the lack of support for equality and diversity in the workplace, these results confirm the IGDA’s belief that the organization must act to help game developers create fulfilling, sustainable careers. A short average tenure in the industry is also a clear wakeup call for game development companies; we must do a better job of keeping talent engaged and participating in our industry.”