Intel set a world record for flying more than 100 drones from a single computer today. Intel CEO Brian Krzanich staged the 100 Shooting Star mini drone light show at his opening keynote speech at CES 2018, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

The drones put on the aerial show at a theater in the Monte Carlo hotel. The new Intel Indoor Location System powers the Intel Shooting Star Mini drones, which can navigate indoors without GPS navigation technology to create cool light shows. The drones can create more than 4 billion color combinations and dazzling visual effects.

This mini drone is the counterpart to the Intel Shooting Star drone that has been illuminating the night skies around the world at music festivals like Coachella, marquee sporting events, celebrations across Asia, and more.