Company CEO Highlights Huge Wireless Broadband Opportunity

Mimosa Networks (www.mimosa.co) today announced that Brian L. Hinman, the company’s President and CEO, will be presenting at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City on January 18th, 2018 at 9:40 am EST.

During his presentation, The Time is Right for Wireless Broadband, Mr. Hinman will discuss the $10B global opportunity for fixed wireless, and how Mimosa’s advanced technology can deliver fiber-fast wireless broadband in rural, suburban and urban markets for a fraction of the cost of leading LTE/5G and fiber alternatives.

For Mr. Hinman, Mimosa is the culmination of a lifetime dedication to creating cutting-edge telecommunications products. Mr. Hinman successfully founded three prior telecommunications companies – video conferencing pioneer, PictureTel Corporation (formerly NASD: PCTL), audio conferencing giant, Polycom (NASD: PLCM), and DSL residential gateway provider, 2Wire (later acquired by Pace). Mimosa is the latest iteration of his vision to connect people through technology.

Register for the live webcast, or watch it on demand. Please log in to the webcast 5-10 minutes before the event to ensure a timely connection. The replay will be available on the Mimosa webinar page approximately 1 hour after the presentation.

About Mimosa Networks, Inc.:

Mimosa Networks is the global technology leader in wireless broadband solutions, creating new competition in the industry to close the connectivity gap. Mimosa access, backhaul and client solutions enable service providers to connect dense urban and hard-to-reach rural homes at a fraction of the cost of fiber. Mimosa’s technology allows unprecedented levels of efficiency, enabling scarce spectrum to be concurrently shared across an entire network. Founded in 2012, Mimosa is VC-funded and deployed in over 155 countries worldwide.

