Razer and Philips know that you’re not satisfied with the RGB LED lighting in just your keyboard, mouse, mousepad, sound card, speakers, GPU, and every other peripheral on your desk. That’s why the two companies have partnered to enable Razer’s Chroma lighting system to control Philips Hue LED lightbulbs.

Through the Philips Huge Entertainment API, Razer will sync its own Chroma-enabled devices with RGB-enabled Hue lights. And since Chroma works with and reacts to certain games, you can turn your PC room into an all-encompassing immersive gaming experience. This will work starting tomorrow with games like Overwatch, Quake Champions, and more for anyone who updates to the Razer Synapse 3 software.

“We’re excited about this first integration to bring Philips Hue Entertainment to life for consumers,” Philips Lighting business group leader Chris Worp said in a statement. “We have seen high demand from gamers for a richer game-play experience. Our smart lighting can deliver just that. Philips Hue takes the content beyond the screen and extends it into the living room. For gamers, this ‘surround sound for your eyes’ is incredibly powerful when synced with the Razer Chroma-enabled devices.”

Razer has already worked to build out Chroma’s offerings across multiple devices and apps. It even has a third-party store where developers can submit their own Chroma RGB LED programs to perform different functions. But the Philips Hue integration takes that a step further.

“Razer Chroma is the world’s largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices, and with Philips Hue, we are transforming the gaming experience in the home,” Razer cofounder and chief executive officer Min-Liang Tan said. “This takes gaming immersion to a whole new level that has never been seen before.”

I know plenty of people roll their eyes at any RGB lighting built into PC components, but I think this sounds really neat. I like the idea of entering a fiery scene in a game and having my room glow red around me. Atmospheric games will really benefit from this if developers take time to support it.