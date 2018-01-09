Dell is introducing the Alienware Command Center, so you don’t have to be a hardware genius to tweak your system for gaming.

The new software will run across all new Alienware PCs and give you the ability to customize how your system performs with individual games. If you want to highlight speed over graphics quality, you can do so. And if you want to overclock the system to run a demanding game, you can do it easily without having to go through a lot of steps. Dell is showing the software at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

The software detects what kind of hardware you have in the system and if it is available for overclocking. It will detect if you have liquid cooling. You can adjust the thermal settings, power management, audio, and peripheral controls. It pulls in all your games from any source, so you can manage profiles for each game from a single dashboard.

Image Credit: Dell

It’s an update for the Alienware Command Center for the Area 51 machines, with a new design that exists across all Alienware computers. It highlights your game library and ties the system lighting and overclocking to specific games. So, you can run Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice at a different setting compared to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

It is available for all new systems coming in 2018.

“We’re also bringing product solutions like Alienware Command Center, the new version, which concentrates on how you use your system around the games you play and the machine complementing that usage — versus just being software that lets you turn the knobs and flip the switches,” said Frank Azor, head of the Alienware business at Dell, in an interview with GamesBeat.

You can set themes around your games and add them to profiles that are game specific. You can have a certain keyboard lighting scheme for a particular game. When you launch the game, your keyboard lights will change to reflect that. Alienware LED-lit keyboards have 16.8 million color combinations available.