If you hate cords and hate recharging batteries, Razer wants to introduce you to its Razer Mamba HyperFlux mouse and its Firefly HyperFlux mouse mat. This is the company’s new wireless mouse and powered mouse pad. With the HyperFlux tech, the mouse runs completely off the power that the mat creates, which means you don’t need to plug it in and it doesn’t even have a battery.

The Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux set ships this quarter for $250. This competes with similar wireless mouse products from companies like Logitech, but Razer is separating its take on this concept by eliminating the battery entirely.

“While other companies have attempted to do wireless charging for mice, they have been unable to achieve true wireless power as their mice still need a battery to be charged,” Razer chief executive officer Min-Liang Tan said in a statement. “HyperFlux Wireless Power Technology is a game changer in the world of wireless gaming. Gamers are no longer held at the mercy of a battery or cable. Instead, there will be true wireless freedom with a cordless gaming mouse that’s the same weight as a wired mouse.”

Weight seems like the major advantage here. Batteries do tend to add some extra heft to a wireless mouse, and if you don’t like that, then you probably can’t go wireless. But I’ve really liked the extra mass in some of the wireless mice that I’ve used recently, but I acknowledge that is a matter of taste.

Regardless, this is an impressive technology. HyperFlux creates a magnetic field that provides power to the mouse without a battery acting as the go-between. Hopefully, this is only the start of the wireless-power revolution, and I can eliminate that knot of cords behind my entertainment center that has a 4-foot diameter.