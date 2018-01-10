One of the best and most atmospheric role-playing games is making the leap from PC to Nintendo’s hybrid Switch handled/home console. Red Hook Studios made the announcement today and confirmed it will hit the system January 18 for $25. You can also get the expansions, The Crimson Court for $10 and The Shieldbreaker for $4. Darkest Dungeon is only available for digital purchase, so you’ll find it in Nintendo’s eShop on the release date.

Nintendo Switch release date announced! January 18thhttps://t.co/sRIayOrKCR pic.twitter.com/f1YJLHL92K — Darkest Dungeon (@DarkestDungeon) January 10, 2018

Darkest Dungeon is a turn-based strategy RPG that has players doing runs with a team of explorers and treasure hunters. The deeper players go into the depths of a gothic mansion, the more mental stress the heroes experience. Too much stress could inflict a negative status effect on a hero, which may make them less effective. The idea is to manage these symptoms to get as far as possible. We talked to the developer about it in 2015, and you can read our interview right here.

Red Hook has already sold 2 million copies of Darkest Dungeon on PC, consoles, and iPad, and now it is expanding to one of the hottest platforms for indie games. The studio is even including the touchscreen controls on this version for people who play in handheld mode.

The developer is also planning to launch The Color of Madness expansion on Switch, but it hasn’t determined a release date for that third piece of downloadable content.

Finally, Red Hook has confirmed that it is not working on an Android version.

“We don’t have any current plans for an Android version,” reads the studio’s FAQ. “I know that’s not what you want to hear, but it’s the truth.”

As someone with both a Switch and an Android smartphone, I’ll take the Switch version, please!