Latin America has a lot to offer, but the region throws many challenges in the way of the budding entrepreneur.

One reason for this is numerous weak points and complexities in the overall business landscape. On the World Bank’s ease of doing business index, Latin America is falling further behind developed economies on every key metric.

Today, Latoex has announced the launch of its Andes trading platform, which provides a number of tools for the conversion of traditional assets to tokenized assets.

Why is that potentially important for the region as a whole?

Latin America’s financial markets are composed of assets like stocks, real estate, gold, commodities, carbon credits, and oil. A significant number of these are difficult to transfer physically. Of course, digital trading systems exist, as they do in other markets, but in many cases buyers and sellers still use a piece of paper to represent tangible equity.

That is cumbersome, complex, and difficult to track.

As a result, and thanks to financial regulations that add further complexity to the various economic issues, businesses in the region have taken a serious interest in fiat currency alternatives. The cryptocurrency market, as a result, has flourished in many parts of Latin America.

Latoex offers a blockchain-powered solution that allows companies to run initial coin offerings (ICOs) and create and trade digital assets.

“We offer a process tool to tokenize and exchange assets [security tokens] by the creation of the tokens and their integration into financial institutions,” Latoex CEO Fabio Silva told VentureBeat. “Our tools include an exchange for digital assets, another to tokenize assets, and a wallet in which you can store your assets and tokens.”

The Latin American fiat landscape is famously volatile. The existence of stringent regulations, high inflation, business complexity, and currency devaluation all contribute to the current environment. Blockchain and cryptocurrencies could offer an attractive alternative.