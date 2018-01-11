You’ve explored the Tomb of Annihilation and spat in the face of Acererak’s death curse. Now you’re ready to look for some good ol’ adventure in Chult, the tropical jungle island of dinosaurs and undead (and sometimes zombie dinos that vomit more zombies). And the Lost City of Omu is ready for you.

Cryptic Studios announced that its The Lost City of Omu expansion hits the PC version of its Dungeons & Dragons online role-playing game Neverwinter on February 27. This comes on the heels of the MMO adding its most recent update, Sword of Chult, to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions on Tuesday. Neverwinter has more than 15 million registered players, and it’s the biggest D&D video game in a market in which the tabletop game is thriving, with a New York Times best-seller in Xanathar’s Guide to Everything, soaring ratings of live D&D streaming on Twitch, and stellar board games like the D&D Adventure System, a line of co-op adventures.

The Lost City of Omu adds more than just the further shenanigans of Acererak, one of the most notorious liches (that’s an undead wizard of great power) in D&D history. It brings new zones, more endgame content, a bigger Tomb of Annihilation campaign (Omu is part of the module storyline that debuted in September), some designer tweaks to make your adventuring life easier, and other things.

If you’re curious about the Lost City, you can learn more about by watching Force Grey, a group of D&D streamers that includes stars such as Joe Manganiello (the Magic Mike movies and True Blood), Deborah Ann Woll (also from True Blood), and Dungeon Master Matt Mercer, who’s considered one of the best game runners in the streaming business. The group made it to the Omu in its finale.

Omu holds many secrets in its depths. You’ll find treasure and adventure … and the Tyrant, an undead Tyrannosaurus rex (yes, Faerûn’s Forgotten Realms have dinosaurs, just like our world did millions of years ago. Don’t think about too hard). Crytpic Studios says it has “unique attacks,” and we do know of a certain zombie T-rex that vomits out more zombies from Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, a D&D-themed clicker game. I hope that’s what we see.

Image Credit: Codename Entertainment

You’ll also face more of the snake-like yuan-ti, and you even deal with the Realms’ trickster gods (the trickery domain includes such deities as Mask, the god of thieves; Beshaba, the goddess of misfortune; and Leira, the goddess of illusion and deception).

Quality of life improvements include some adjustments to class powers and getting rid of the leveling curve between 60 and 70.