Nintendo just gave Switch owners a preview of what they can expect in the followup to one of the company’s strongest years ever. The publisher held a “mini” version of one of its Direct video events today, and it revealed a startling number of ports for its hybrid handheld/home console along with some new surprises.

Highlights include The World Ends With You: Final Remix, which is a revised take on the excellent 2007 Nintendo DS role-playing adventure from Square Enix. Publisher Bandai Namco also used this event to reveal Dark Souls: Remastered, which is an updated take on the 2011 PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 combat-heavy RPGs that is due out May 25. Nintendo is also bringing more of its Wii U games to the Switch. If you missed out on 2014’s Hyrule Warriors, the Definitive Edition is on the way with content from both the Wii U and 3DS versions this spring. Donkey Kong country: Tropical Freeze is also swinging from Wii U to Switch. The 2014 Retro Studio platformer hits the latest Nintendo system May 4 and includes Funky Kong as a playable character.

It wasn’t all ports. Nintendo revealed some new content for Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battles that introduces Donkey Kong as a playable character. Super Mario Odyssey is also getting new costumes and an online mode with special host Luigi.

Check out trailers for these and other announcements from the Direct right here:

Dark Souls: Remastered

The World Ends With You: Final Remix

Mario Tennis Aces

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – Funky Kong

Mario + Rabbids Donkey Kong DLC

Super Mario Odyssey – Luigi’s Balloon World

Pokken DLC

Kirby: Star Allies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1Z0oKZmH9g