The Blockchain Research Program will be led by Professor Alessandro Chiesa, who is a co-inventor of Zerocash and co-founder of Zcash

Loopring, the blockchain protocol that will facilitate trading between centralized and decentralized exchanges, announced that UC Berkeley has agreed to launching a research program that will focus on cross-blockchain transfer and trading protocols. The blockchain research program will be led by Professor Alessandro Chiesa, who is a co-inventor of Zerocash and co-founder of Zcash, as well as one of the lead developers of the libsnark library.

“Cross-chain protocols with trading automation don’t exist yet, so we are super excited about this direction of research,” said Daniel Wang, founder of the Loopring Foundation. “We understand it’s going to be an arduous challenge and it may take years, but The Loopring Foundation is dedicated to sponsoring and working with academia to push this forward. Professor Chiesa is the best scientist who can lead this blockchain research program.”

Loopring Foundation and UC Berkeley will also explore the possibility of applying zero-knowledge proofs on top of the Loopring Protocol to provide strong privacy guarantees for token-to-token trading activities.

“Cross-chain trading protocols are fundamental to the interoperability of decentralized networks,” Daniel Wang added. “Tokens that can be recognized and functional across multiple blockchains will have the greatest utility going forward and help to bridge ecosystem fragmentation.”

Loopring (LRC) provides a decentralized, automated trade execution system that intelligently implements trades across the world’s traditional and crypto exchanges, reducing risk and trading costs (for ERC20 tokens initially). Orders are automatically executed while trade’s funds remain under their control in a decentralized smart contract on the blockchain.

