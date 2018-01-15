Team Dignitas announced today that it has signed a Super Smash Bros. Melee team, the first in the esports organization’s 14-year history.

Team Dignitas is one of the most recognizable names in esports and was acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016. It owns teams for popular competitive games, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (men’s and women’s teams), Heroes of the Storm, Smite, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. The Melee team includes players Hugo “HugS” Gonzalez from Canoga Park, California and Jose “Lucky” Aldama from Norwalk, California.

Super Smash Bros. Melee came out back in 2001 for the GameCube, but it remains a popular competitive game even as it ages and Nintendo releases sequels. Melee’s faster gameplay and unique glitches make for intense, quick matches that require a lot of skill and reflexes to play properly. According to Team Dignitas, Twitch views of Super Smash Bros. Melee exceed 1.5 million hour per month.

Team Dignitas’s first competitive Melee participation will happen at Genesis 5 in Oakland, California from January 19 to January 21.