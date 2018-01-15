Sega‘s Twitter is having a little bit of fun. On January 12, the account tweeted out a simple picture of a light bulb with the date January 16 on it. Today, a new tweet features the same light buld, the text “two-morrow,” and the logo for Two Point.

Two Point is an England-based studio founded by ex-Lionhead employees, notably Mark Webley and Gary Carr. Those two worked together on series like Theme Hospital, Black & White, and Fable. Two Point started in 2016, and it announced a publishing deal with Sega in May 2017.

Tomorrow’s announcement will likely involve the studio’s first project. But the “two-morrow” text could mean that Sega is planning to reveal some kind of a sequel.

We’ve reached out to Sega and will update this story if it responds.