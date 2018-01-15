Blizzard revealed today that World of Warcraft’s 7.3.5 patch is coming out tomorrow. The update notably adds level-scaling to older zones. Blizzard introduced level-scaling in the latest expansion, Legion. It lets players tackle zones in any order, with monsters and rewards scaling appropriately.

The feature was only available in the Legion zones, but the patch tomorrow will bring level-scaling to all previous continents, including Eastern Kingdoms, Kalimdor, Outland, Northrend, Pandaria, and Draenor. This update will help give players content to explore as they wait for the release of the next expansion, Battle for Azeroth, later this year. It also encourages people to create new characters. New characters take time to develop, but making the process a bit more convenient can keep players happy (and ensure they don’t cancel their monthly subscription).

But you can’t just be any level and go to any zone for good rewards. Each area has a range associated with it. But this will give players many more options and help them level up without having to do as much traveling. For example, some old zones that you used to only be able to get viable awards from during levels 10 to 20 will now scale to your level from 10 to 60.

The update is also bringing a new questline to the Silithus region. It will be available to any players who have beaten Antorus, The Burning Throne, which was Legion’s latest and final Raid. Speaking of Raids, the patch also updates Ulduar, a classic group experience from the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, with scaled difficulty and rewards.