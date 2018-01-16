LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 16, 2018–

Breed Reply, a leading operational investor in early-stage internet of things (IoT) businesses, saw one third of its 18-strong portfolio of investee companies, complete series A funding rounds in 2017. In total, six companies raised in excess of $50 million during the year with funds coming from notable investors including Accel, Aviva Ventures, Finance Wales, Intu and MunichRE. More companies in the growing portfolio are expected to be ready for Series A investment in 2018.

The successful companies span a broad range of IoT sectors: Callsign (Cyber Security); Cocoon (Smart Home); enModus (Smart Building); Senseye (Industrial); WePredict (Big Data); and Zeetta Networks (Platforms).

Helping start-ups prepare for future funding is a crucial part of Breed Reply’s commitment to companies when it invests. As an active operational investor, Breed Reply works closely with management to accelerate the company’s development to achieve Series A funding and beyond. The team has significant experience in scaling up early-stage businesses, in-depth understanding of different markets, proven track record in sales channel development and strong technological DNA. They also work closely with Reply Group, a leading consulting, systems integration and digital services company with a market presence all over Europe and the USA to help the investee companies commercialise their products.

Emanuele Angelidis, CEO of Breed Reply, said: “To be able to raise so much in Series A funding from such a high-calibre of investors is a fantastic endorsement of these companies. Each of them has demonstrated that there is a clear demand for their innovative IoT technologies which meet the needs of people and companies. Founded in 2014, Breed Reply already has an exciting and growing portfolio of companies. We are pleased that we have been able to help accelerate their development and 2018 is already looking to be another outstanding year.”

About Breed Reply

Breed Reply, Reply’s active operational investor, funds and supports the development of early-stage companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Europe and the USA. Based in London, with operational offices in Germany and Italy, Breed Reply supports entrepreneurs and young talent by quickly bringing new ideas to the market. This is done via three fundamental services:

funding at early-stage level; active operational involvement with significant know how transfer of business, managerial and technological expertise; and go-to market support through the extensive Reply network. Breed Reply focuses on Health, Fitness & Wellness, Smart Building & Cities, Security, Industrial IoT, Big Data, Platforms, Drones.

About the companies

CallSign: Intelligence Driven Mobile Authentication™ (IDA) protects identities and defends against data breaches. Applying AI to understand users and intelligently adjust authentication journeys.

Cocoon: All-in-one home security. With just one single device, Cocoon covers every room in your home. It detects subtle sounds and vibrations from a distance, through walls and doors using Subsound technology™.

enModus: Smart Buildings Technology Company. Its patented Power-Line Communication technology (PLC), Wattwave, enables the monitoring, control and internet connectivity of any mains powered device.

Senseye: Predictive maintenance for industrial IoT. Senseye has developed a cloud-based solution that helps manufacturers avoid downtime, and reduce maintenance costs.

WePredict: Cost-effective and installation-free predictive analytics as a service. WePredict a global leader in turning big data into actionable insights for some of the world’s largest companies including in the automotive sector.

Zeetta Networks: An Open Platform for Software Defined Networks. Zeetta Networks sells NetOS® to Smart Cities, Service Providers and Enterprises who want to drive down their networking costs while improving its scalability and flexibility.

