Virtual reality studio Survios is now taking signups to beta test its futuristic track-and-field racing game Sprint Vector. The beta will be available for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift through the Oculus Home and SteamVR platforms. It’ll last from January 19 to January 28, ahead of the full game’s Q1 launch later this year.

Sprint Vector is also the name of the fictional TV show in the game’s world, where athletes compete head-to-head in races across futuristic obstacle courses. It uses Survios’s in-house Fluid Locomotion system to enable folks to dash through the world by swinging their arms. Three maps are available in the closed beta, along with two “challenge maps” that feature objectives such as collecting items or completing the course in a certain amount of time.

Up to eight players can choose from a roster of characters. They’ll be able to compete in private matches as well as seek challengers on a server, which will be available on weekends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific.

It’s Survios’s second game following its hit VR shooter Raw Data, though in December, it unveiled its VR music tool Electronauts. Raw Data was a trailblazer — it was the first VR exclusive to reach No. 1 on Steam’s best sellers list, and it was the first to generate $1 million in a month as well.