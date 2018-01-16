Argentina-based indie game studio Team Güazú and Latin American publisher Inca Games are announcing Shadow Brawlers, a fast-paced stealth fighting game that will come out on the PC and consoles in 2018.

The game won Best Game of Show at the recent EVA 2017 event in Buenos Aires, and the companies are showing the game at the this week’s Casual Connect USA game conference in Anaheim, California. The game is one of 60 games competing for the best indie game award.

Shadow Brawlers is a local party game in which players control cute, agile ninjas that hide in the shadows. You’ll be able to surprise your opponents by appearing suddenly from the background, attack, and disappear.

Image Credit: Team Guazu

The game features elements from the classic platformer genre mixed with the modern party game rhythm.

“We started this as a side project to take a break from another big assignment we had, but soon we found we could not stop playing it,” said Martín Gil, Team Güazú’s animator and designer, in a statement. “It presented a unique situation, as it is really difficult to be enamored of a game you yourself developed in such a way that you need to consciously put it down in order to keep working on it. It is our hope that others will find it as addictive.”

Buenos Aires-based Inca Games invited Team Güazú to join its incubator, which focuses on the Latin American market and a mission to bring the region’s best games to the world.

“At any game convention you can easily identify which games are the best by the crowds of people that gather around their booth,” said Inca Games CEO Javier Entelman, in a statement. “We were struck by the passion with which people played the game; it was like watching a sports match! We are thrilled to have Shadow Brawlers as one of the flagship titles for Inca Games, and for Team Güazú to be among the first round of releases that will put Latin American games on the map.”

Image Credit: Team Guazu

Shadow Brawlers is currently scheduled for release in Q3 2018 for PC and consoles.

Inca Games is a privately held video game publisher & incubator located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The team of professional game industry veterans has more than 20 years of experience working on multiple projects and platforms, with a commitment and passion to bring Latin American games to the world. The company’s first four titles in the works and slated for release in 2018.

Team Güazú is based in La Plata, Buenos Aires, and it previously created Samurai Bamboo.