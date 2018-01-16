Microsoft is working on the next iteration of its Xbox One Elite controller, according to recent reports. I still think the Xbox One Elite Controller is the best gamepad I’ve ever used, but Microsoft has plenty of features it could add to the device that it first introduced in 2015, so the aging Elite is due for an upgrade.

Rumors of a second-generation Elite Controller first appeared on Baidu (the Chinese equivalent of Google) message boards. It included pictures of the device and some details. Here are the new features, according to that original report:

USB-C port

Charging case

Bluetooth for Windows 10 support

3-stage triggers

Profile switch with 3 presets

Larger analog stick well

Gallery: Xbox One Elite Controller Second Gen

Windows Latest has also posted a Microsoft patent application for a controller mechanism that enables players to tune the tension of the analog sticks. This would give you and me to have the same Elite controller but with very different-feeling sticks that are more suited to our personal play styles.

I’ve reached out to Microsoft for comment about these reports, and I’ll update this story with any new information from the company.

Even if these rumors aren’t exactly accurate, I would still expect Microsoft to revise the Xbox One Elite Controller at some point soon. Since 2015, the company has done a couple of updates to its standard Xbox One controllers to add better-feeling analog sticks and Bluetooth support. At the very least, I would expect the company to add in those features as it begins using the new gamepads as the basis for upcoming Elite Controllers.

I love the idea of adjusting the tension of analog sticks, so I’ll keep my eyes and ears open for more info about this in the future.