Epic Games announced today that an updated map for its hit shooter Fortnite: Battle Royale is coming on January 18.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is a free-to-play game available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While the original Fortnite focused on cooperative action, this standalone mode takes inspiration from PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. It drops 100 players in a large, open map and gives them the goal of being the last person or team standing. According to Epic, the game has attracted more than 40 million players.

The updated map is adding new areas, including the city area Tilted Towers and the Shift Shafts underground mines. New content like this keeps players engaged and stops the game from feeling stale.

The patch will also update existing areas, aiming to bring more variety and distinction to the map’s landmarks.